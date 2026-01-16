<p>Raichur: Siddharamananda Swami, the head of Tinthini Bridge Kanaka Gurupeeth, died of heart attack in the small hours of Thursday. He was aged 49</p>.<p>According to the Peeth sources, the seer was rushed to a private hospital in Lingasugur after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday night. He breathed his last at 3.40 am on Thursday.</p>.Wild elephant enters Karnataka's Gundlupet town; damages motorbike.<p>Born as Mohan Pradhan to Mahadevaiah and Jayamma at Kalamarahalli in Challakere taluk, Chitradurga district. the seer left his home at the age of 18 and embarked on a spiritual journey.</p>.<p>After spending some time at Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga and Sindhanur, he established Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeeth (of Kalaburagi division) near Tinthini Bridge in 2011. The seer used to hold Halumata Samskruti Vaibhava in January, every year. This year, it was organised from January 12 to 14.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death of Siddaramananda Swami. In a post on ‘X’, the chief minister said his commitment to social upliftment along with religious activities makes his loss an irreparable one for the state.</p>.<p>“I pray that his divine soul attains eternal peace and that his devotees and followers are granted strength to bear this grief,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>