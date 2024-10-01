Home
business

Kia India sales up 17% in September at 23,523 units

The automaker had dispatched 20,022 units to dealers in September 2023.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 11:06 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 11:06 IST
Business NewsKIAKia India

