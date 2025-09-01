<p>What we witnessed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament was far from a demonstration of democratic excellence. For <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/monsoon-session-of-parliament-to-be-held-from-july-21-to-august-21-3612990">July 21 to August 21</a>, both Houses sat for the scheduled 21 days, but two-thirds of the time was lost to disruptions. Deliberation — the very soul of democracy — was once again sacrificed at the altar of political point-scoring.</p><p>This was not an aberration. It has become the defining feature of India’s parliamentary functioning. The Lok Sabha worked for just <a href="https://www.livemint.com/news/india/lok-sabha-functioned-for-29-rajya-sabha-for-34-in-least-productive-parliament-monsoon-session-prs-11755783745733.html" rel="nofollow">29% of its scheduled time</a>, while the Rajya Sabha fared slightly better, at 34%. Question Hour, the most visible mechanism of accountability, collapsed almost entirely: it functioned for barely 23% of its scheduled time in Lok Sabha and a shocking 6% in Rajya Sabha. For many days, no oral questions were answered at all.</p><p><strong>House in suspension</strong></p><p>Disruption has become the new normal, and suspension is its inevitable consequence. The 2023 Winter Session set a grim precedent, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-entry-to-chamber-no-daily-allowance-heres-a-list-of-restrictions-imposed-on-suspended-mps-2818713">141 MPs suspended</a> — silencing the voices of 35 crore people. This Monsoon Session did not see mass suspensions, but the pattern of silencing dissent through adjournments and forced proceedings remained.</p><p>This institutional intolerance to dissent weakens democracy.</p><p>Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee believed that the Opposition should be respected, not suppressed. Democracy without dissent is dictatorship in disguise. Protest and disruption are not inherently anti-democratic — but they must remain exceptional, not routine.

The numbers speak for themselves. In the 17th Lok Sabha (2019–2024), Parliament sat for only 274 days — an average of 55 days a year, the lowest in India's democratic history. In this Monsoon Session, fewer than 10% of the starred questions were answered orally in both Houses. Discipline must be impartial to be credible.</p><p>Every minute of Parliament costs the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBvIhC3sXPc" rel="nofollow">taxpayer roughly ₹2.5 lakh</a>. The Monsoon Session lost two-thirds of its productive time — equivalent to crores of rupees wasted.</p><p>Of the 14 government Bills passed this session, many were rushed through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/important-bills-pushed-through-in-monsoon-session-due-to-oppns-disruption-kiren-rijiju-3704902">without meaningful debate</a>. The Income-Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025<strong> </strong>was introduced and passed in Lok Sabha with just four minutes of discussion. Other Bills, from the National Sports Governance Bill to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, with barely any scrutiny.</p><p>Parliamentary committees — the backbone of legislative examination — were bypassed almost entirely. None of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lok-sabha-passed-12-bills-rajya-sabha-14-in-monsoon-session-amid-opposition-protests-3690431">12 Bills</a> introduced were referred to departmentally related standing committees. Instead, a handful were sent to select or joint committees. This starves law-making of rigorous, evidence-based scrutiny.</p><p>Instead of debate, spectacle filled the vacuum. Even spaces for non-government business vanished. Lok Sabha has not considered a private member’s Bill for more than a year.</p><p><strong>Global lessons</strong></p><p>India can and must learn from other parliamentary democracies. The UK Parliament sits for over 170 days annually. Canada averages around 127. In both countries, the Opposition is guaranteed dedicated days to set the agenda. This strengthens constructive engagement rather than confrontation.</p><p>In Australia, ‘Question Time’ ensures that ministers must directly answer MPs daily. In the US, committees rigorously examine Bills before they reach the floor. South Africa uses digital platforms to directly engage citizens with parliamentary work.</p><p>These practices enhance both accountability and transparency — qualities that the Indian Parliament currently lacks.</p><p><strong>Fixing the rot</strong></p><p>The restoration of dignity and productivity in Parliament requires both structural reforms and a cultural reset.</p><p>First, the parliamentary calendar must be fixed. Parliament should meet for at least 100 to 120 days a year. Ad hoc curtailments, as seen in recent years, deny Parliament the time needed for genuine debate and scrutiny.</p><p>Second, rules of discipline must be applied consistently and impartially. The speaker and chairperson must act above party lines. Suspensions, salary deductions, and escalating penalties for repeat offenders should be enforced without bias.</p><p>Third, the Opposition must be empowered. Allocating opposition days, as in the UK, would provide a structured outlet for dissent, reducing incentives for disruption. Constructive dissent is the lifeblood of democracy; it must be institutionalised, not stifled.</p><p>Fourth, committees must be restored to the centre of law-making. Every significant Bill should undergo committee scrutiny before being passed.</p><p>Fifth, Question Hour must be safeguarded. Ministers must show up and provide substantive answers. Its near-collapse in this session<strong> </strong>is a warning bell. Without Question Hour, the government escapes accountability, and Parliament is reduced to a rubber stamp.</p><p>Finally, transparency must be enhanced. A Disruption Index should be introduced to track and publicly report daily disruptions, adjournments, and lost hours. Citizens deserve to know which MPs are working, and which are stalling.</p><p><strong>Reclaiming Parliament</strong></p><p>At stake is not just procedure but democracy itself. Parliament is the conscience of the nation. It is where laws are made, budgets passed, and national priorities debated. When it becomes dysfunctional, democracy weakens.</p><p>In 2013, then President Pranab Mukherjee <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dont-disrupt-parliament-president-urges-mps-303723.html">warned that Parliament should be a place of debate, not disorder</a>. His words ring louder today. India cannot afford a Parliament that functions for barely a third of its scheduled time, where Bills are rushed through in minutes, and Question Hour is washed out day after day.</p><p>Democracy demands disagreement, but it also requires discipline. If Parliament fails to debate, question, and legislate with purpose, it fails its people. The time to fix Parliament is now. We, the People, demand a functioning Parliament.</p><p><em><strong>Vinod Bhanu is executive director, Centre for Legislative Research and Advocacy, New Delhi.</strong></em></p>