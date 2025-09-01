Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Djokovic, 38, becomes oldest to reach all four Slam QFs in a season

The Serb out-aced Struff, who entered with the second-highest ace tally of the tournament.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 05:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 05:26 IST
World newsNovak DjokovicTennisUS Open

Follow us on :

Follow Us