KVIC launches Khadi fabric footwear

Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches India's first-ever Khadi fabric footwear on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch event of the footwear via video conferencing, Union MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Minister Nitin Gadkari said each pair of shoes and sandals is priced between Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,300. Initially, 15 designs for female footwear and 10 designs for male footwear have been introduced.

The footwear will be sold on the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) portal.

Highlighting the potential of the country's footwear sector for employment generation and exports, Gadkari said: "I believe that after China and the US, India is the third largest footwear manufacturer globally. It is a Rs 1.45 lakh crore industry with a domestic market of Rs 85,000 crore and exports of Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000 crore".

The minister said he will request actor-turned-politician Hema Malini to endorse the Khadi footwear on a pro bono basis and become its brand ambassador.