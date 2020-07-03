Lava opens 'Design in India' mobile challenge for students, professionals

Since the mid-June India-China clash, the tension between neighbouring countries has been all-time high since the 1962 conflict.

For the past few weeks, the government and the private entities have taken measures to curb imports and works from China. Some smartphone companies announced to completely shift base to India.

In the latest development, Lava International Ltd has announced 'Design in India' challenge inviting citizens to develop a fully local smartphone.

The company is seeking entries from professionals and engineering student groups with B.Tech/B.E/B. Des/M.Des, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Information Technology/Computer Science and Mechanical/Industrial Design degrees.

People can participate in the contest in groups of 1-3 members and win a chance to work for Lava’s Design-in-India team.

The contest is three-part series-- stage 1, the Ideation, which involves creating a prototype and presenting it to the jury. The selected group will be taken under the wings of the Lava design team and will be mentored throughout the contest. The team will be rated based on creativity, functionality, and uniqueness. The competition will be monitored by a panel led by Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Lava International Ltd.

The top three winning teams will get a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava. They will additionally receive a cash prize of Rs 50, 000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15, 000 respectively.

The application for the contest ends on July 9. Interested candidates can apply on Lava's official Design in India challenge website (here).

