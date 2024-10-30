Home
LIC gets GST demand notice of Rs 65 crore

Besides, there is a penalty of Rs 6.5 crore and interest as applicable.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 16:06 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 16:06 IST
