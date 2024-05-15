Life Insurance Corporation gets 3 more years till May 16, 2027 to meet Sebi's 10% public holding norm, scrip jumps 4%

Public sector behemoth LIC listed itself on the bourses on May 17, 2022. As per Sebi norms, LIC was required to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding within 2 years of listing in the capital market. The government sold over 22.13 crore shares or a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) which fetched the government Rs 20,557 crore. The price band of the issue was Rs 902-949 a share.

Shares of LIC jumped 3.96 per cent to Rs 967.90 a piece in afternoon trade.