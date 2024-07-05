LPG cylinders will soon come with QR codes, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will soon come with QR codes that will help reduce pilferage and improve tracking, tracing and inventory management of cooking gas cylinders, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
The Minister said that the QR code for cylinders is incorporated in the draft Gas Cylinders Rules (GCR) and final notification will be out soon, as per a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Thursday.
The minister made this announcement at a stakeholder consultation held in the national capital on Wednesday to “solicit insights and feedback from Petroleum, Explosives, Fireworks and other related industry leaders, aimed at enhancing efficiency in the functioning of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)”.The meeting was convened by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
During the meeting Goyal announced 80% concession for women entrepreneurs and 50% for MSMEs in licensing fees for licenses granted by PESO.
He directed PESO to formulate guidelines in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for creating a template of safety measures allowing retail outlets of petrol pumps to function in cases where there is habitation within 30-50 metres.
Published 04 July 2024, 22:44 IST