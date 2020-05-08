Lufthansa to resume flights to 106 destinations in June

German flagship carrier Lufthansa on Friday said it would start flying 80 more of its aircraft again in June, covering 106 destinations, including tourist sites such as Mallorca and Crete islands.

The group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, said its repatriation schedules with a fleet of 80 aircraft would end on May 31.

"We sense a great desire and longing among people to travel again. Hotels and restaurants are slowly opening, and visits to friends and family are in some cases being allowed again," executive board member Harry Hohmeister said.

The 80 planes that will start flying again in June will bring the total number of aircraft in the Lufthansa Group operating to 160.

Starting in June, numerous sunny destinations such as Mallorca, Sylt, Rostock and Crete will once again be accessible with the airlines of the Lufthansa Group, an airline statement said.

It asked customers to take the current entry and quarantine regulations of the respective destinations into account when planning their trip.

Throughout the entire trip, restrictions may be imposed due to stricter hygiene and security regulations, for example, due to longer waiting times at airport security checkpoints.

Customers will continue to be asked to wear a mask during the entire journey.