Lufthansa wins conditional EU nod for $350 million ITA deal

Brussels/Frankfurt: Lufthansa on Wednesday won EU antitrust approval to buy 41 [per cent of Italy's ITA Airways for 325 million euros ($350 million) after ceding routes and slots in a deal that will boost its presence in the lucrative southern European market.

The deal is one of three high-profile airline transactions in Europe, underscoring airlines' bid to boost scale to offset rising operating costs.

ITA offers the German carrier more access to southern Europe, as well as to key long-haul routes. Lufthansa has an option to take full ownership if ITA's financial performance improves.

Competition regulators have demanded hefty concessions from Lufthansa to appease worries the deal could reduce competition in Italy on some short- and long-haul routes.

Regulators in Europe also worry the region's three largest airline groups - IAG, Air France KLM and Lufthansa— are becoming too dominant, potentially hurting consumer choice and making flying less affordable.

Lufthansa and Italy agreed to cede Italian short-haul routes to one or two rivals, the European Commission said, confirming a Reuters story. The German airline has said it is in talks with Easyjet and Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea.