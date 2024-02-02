Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as Group CFO

Mumbai: Mahindra Group on Friday announced the appointment of Amarjyoti Barua as its Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 17 this year.

He will be replacing Manoj Bhatt, who is appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) succeeding Kavinder Singh, the company said in a statement.

The change of guard at MHRIL comes following Singh's resignation, according to Mahindra Group.

Appointments of Barua and Bhatt are effective from May 17. Currently, Barua is serving as Executive Vice President for Group Strategy.