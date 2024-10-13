Home
Mangaluru: AIBEA urges Centre to fill 1 lakh vacancies in banks

"Instead of filling up these vacancies, the Banks are trying to outsource these permanent jobs on temporary and contract basis. We strongly oppose," said AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 08:01 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 08:01 IST
