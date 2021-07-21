Markets closed on Wednesday for Bakri Eid

Markets closed on Wednesday for Bakri Eid

Markets will resume trading on Thursday, July 22

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 21 2021, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 08:13 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Wednesday, July 21, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Thursday, July 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.76% to 15,632.10 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.68% at 52,198.51.

India's most-traded 6.64% 2035 bond ended at 6.75%, down 3 basis points on the day while the soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond closed at 6.12%, down 1 basis point on the day. The rupee settled at 74.615 to the dollar. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
Indian markets
BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty

What's Brewing

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

DH Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

DH Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

Artists turn plywood from BLM protests into sculptures

Artists turn plywood from BLM protests into sculptures

 