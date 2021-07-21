Markets closed on Wednesday for Bakri Eid

India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Wednesday, July 21, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Thursday, July 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.76% to 15,632.10 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.68% at 52,198.51.

India's most-traded 6.64% 2035 bond ended at 6.75%, down 3 basis points on the day while the soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond closed at 6.12%, down 1 basis point on the day. The rupee settled at 74.615 to the dollar.