Bull-run likely to continue, but macro data may lead to volatility

It was a historic week for Indian equities as the Nifty and Sensex crossed another milestone. Both the indices made fresh highs of 24,174 and 79,671 levels respectively. Nifty ended the week with gains of 510 points (2.2%) to close at a new high of 24,011. Broader markets, however, underperformed with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 up just 0.6% and 0.5% respectively as profit booking set in. Sectorally it was a mixed bag. Energy, Infra and IT gained around 3% while Metals and Realty sectors saw profit booking.