French shares drop, bond risk premium rises after election result

London: French shares fell, the risk premium of French bonds over German rose and the euro dipped on Monday, after elections left France facing a hung parliament and the prospect of taxing negotiations to form a government.

A surprise left-wing surge in Sunday's election blocked Marine Le Pen's quest to bring the far right to power in the National Assembly but no single group secured a working majority.

France's blue-chip CAC40 index dropped 0.6 per cent and the gap between Germany and France's 10 year bond yields widened by two basis points to 70 bps.

That spread reflects the premium investors demand to hold French debt rather than Bunds. It widened to above 80 basis points in the build to the election, its highest since the euro zone crisis in 2012, as investors feared a far-right majority that could implement high spending policies.

French government bond prices dipped, pushing the yield on 10-year OATs up 3 bps at 3.24 per cent.

Opinion polls had forecast Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN)would be the largest party, yet the election leaves France's 577-seat assembly divided in three big groups - the left, centrists, and the far right - with hugely different platforms and no tradition at all of working together.