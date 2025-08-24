Menu
india kerala

Rahul Mamkoottathil apologises to public, party workers amid resignation rumours

He claimed that the transgender told him that a reporter had contacted her to ask about any misbehaviour from his side, and later she sent the call recording of the conversation.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 13:43 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 13:43 IST
India News Congress Kerala Indian Politics

