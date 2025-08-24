<h2>AAP joins TMC, SP in boycotting JPC on bills seeking removal of PM, CMs in custody</h2>.<p>After Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Sunday announced that it will not join the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Bills seeking removal of top political executives if in custody for 30 days, claiming the purpose of the proposed laws were not to end corruption but to topple Opposition governments.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/aap-joins-tmc-sp-in-boycotting-jpc-on-bills-seeking-removal-of-pm-cms-in-custody-3694980">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police while escaping</h2>.<p>In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly burnt alive by her husband and in-laws over ‘dowry’ demands in Greater Noida even as the accused hubby, who was arrested, was shot at and injured while trying to escape from the police custody on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/noida-dowry-murder-accused-shot-in-leg-by-police-while-escaping-3694934">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Orders passed by Justice Pardiwala put Supreme Court in bind, leading to CJI's intervention</h2>.<p>In less than a month, three orders passed by a bench headed by Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala has caught the Supreme Court in a bind, leading Chief Justice B R Gavai to intervene in the matters.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/orders-passed-by-justice-pardiwala-put-supreme-court-in-bind-leading-to-cjis-intervention-3694997">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch | 'Fan' breaches security, kisses Rahul Gandhi during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar</h2>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's bike rally ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Bihar saw several security breaches.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/watch-fan-breaches-security-kisses-rahul-gandhi-during-voter-adhikar-yatra-in-bihar-3694996">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Documents of over 98% voters received during Bihar SIR: Election Commission</h2>.<p>Documents of 98.2 per cent of 7.24 crore voters who have submitted their enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electors in Bihar have been received, the Election Commission said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/documents-of-over-98-voters-received-during-bihar-sir-election-commission-3694869">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SIR is 'institutionalised theft of votes', EC in 'partnership' with BJP: Rahul Gandhi</h2>.<p>Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his campaign against 'vote chori', claiming that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is "institutionalised theft of votes" by the Election Commission, which has now "entered into a partnership" with the ruling BJP.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-is-institutionalised-theft-of-votes-ec-in-partnership-with-bjp-rahul-gandhi-3694941">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren under house arrest in view of tribals' protests over land acquisition</h2>.<p>Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday to avoid law and order issues in view of protests by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a multi-core state-run health institute, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/ex-jharkhand-cm-champai-soren-under-house-arrest-in-view-of-tribals-protests-over-land-acquisition-3694901">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cheteshwar Pujara bows out of all forms of Indian cricket</h2>.<p>Cheteshwar Pujara, the rock of Indian batting in the longest format for over a decade, on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on an exemplary Test career.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/cheteshwar-pujara-bows-out-of-all-forms-of-indian-cricket-3694853">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kolkata law student gang-rape: Two months after crime, police file charge sheet against 4 accused</h2>.<p>A charge sheet was filed against four accused in the alleged gang-rape of a law student on her college campus in Kolkata, around two months after the crime, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/kolkata-law-student-gang-rape-police-file-charge-sheet-against-4-accused-3694747">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Days after SBI, Anil Ambani & Reliance Communications tagged as 'fraud' by Bank of India</h2>.<p>After the State Bank of India, Bank of India has classified the loan account of insolvent Reliance Communications as fraudulent and named its former director, tycoon Anil Ambani, citing alleged fund diversion in 2016, according to a regulatory filing.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/days-after-sbi-anil-ambani-reliance-communications-tagged-as-fraud-by-bank-of-india-3694804">Read more</a></p>