<p>New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 600 to Rs 1,26,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, tracking a weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.</p><p>The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 600 to Rs 1,25,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).</p>.Gold, silver futures decline as strong US jobs data wane Fed rate cut hopes.<p>In the local bullion, silver prices also tumbled by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,56,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).</p><p>On the global front, spot gold was trading 0.38 per cent lower at USD 4061.91 per ounce while silver futures fell by 2.13 per cent to USD 49.56 per ounce.</p>