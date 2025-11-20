<p>New Delhi: With the investigation deepening in the recent car blast near Red Fort, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has uncovered a fresh lead pointing to fugitive Indian Mujahideen operative Mirza Shadab Baig, an ex-student of Al-Falah University, which is under investigation in connection with the terrorist incident that claimed 15 lives and injured several others.</p><p>Sources in the cell said on Thursday that Baig was a student at Al-Falah in 2007, when it used to be an Engineering College. It was granted university status in 2014, they said.</p><p>"The development has prompted probe agencies to broaden their scrutiny of networks linked to Baig," said a source in the Special Cell.</p><p>According to officials, Baig, a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, is wanted for multiple blasts carried out in Rajasthan and Gujarat in 2008.</p><p>According to the documents of the Special Cell, he completed his B.Tech from Al-Falah in 2007, the same year he executed the Gorakhpur blast.</p><p>The source also said that Baig fled India shortly after the 2008 attacks. An Interpol Red Corner Notice has been active against him.</p><p>Al-Falah University has become the focus of multiple security agencies following the November 10 blast, as "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Un Nabi was a professor of medicine there.</p>.Delhi blast: NIA arrests 4 more 'key conspirators' in Red Fort attack case as probe widens.<p>Additionally, Dr Mujammil Shakeel, from whose rented accommodations in Faridabad over 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered, worked at the university.</p><p>On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at 25 locations across Delhi and Faridabad in a money laundering probe tied to the ongoing blast investigation.</p><p>The central agency also arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, founder and chairman of Al-Falah University, in a separate case involving alleged financial irregularities, forged accreditation documents and diversion of institutional funds. Siddiqui has been remanded to 13 days of ED custody.</p><p>Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has already registered two FIRs against the university — one for cheating and another for offences related to forgery. The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has revoked Al-Falah's membership.</p>