<p>New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has constituted a fact-finding committee following a controversy over a discussion on caste held on its campus, officials said. In a statement, the institute said that "serious concerns have been raised" over a discussion on 'Critical Philosophy of Caste and Race' that took place on campus on January 16-17. </p><p>The panel has been asked to examine how the discussion was organised, including whether prior permission was taken and if institute norms governing campus events were followed. The move comes after objections were raised by some students and external groups, who alleged that the discussion violated institutional guidelines and could disrupt campus harmony.</p><p>According to sources, the discussion was organised by a group of students and was not part of any officially approved academic programme. Complaints submitted to the institute administration claimed that the organisers failed to seek the required clearances and that the nature of the discussion went beyond the scope of permitted student activities.</p><p>In a brief statement, IIT Delhi said the committee will look at the facts and submit its report to the authorities for further consideration. The institute has not disclosed the composition of the committee or set a deadline for the inquiry.</p><p>"The institute has sought an explanation from the concerned faculty, and a fact-finding committee with independent members has also been set up to investigate concerns raised about the conference. Appropriate actions will be initiated in accordance with institutional protocols, based on the committee's findings. The Institute remains committed to national goals, academic integrity, and established institutional guidelines," the statement read. </p><p>"The institute encourages dialogue and debate on social issues within the framework of academic freedom and institutional rules," it added. </p>