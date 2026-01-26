Another 200 stray dogs suspected killed in Telangana villages; toll rises to 1,000

<p>Hyderabad: Another mass killing of stray dogs has surfaced in Telangana, with around 200 suspected deaths in Pathipaka village, Hanamkonda district. Over the past month, such incidents have claimed roughly 1,000 stray dogs across the state's villages.</p> <p>“I received information that 200 stray dogs were killed in Pathipaka village, Shayampeta mandal, one month ago. On Monday, I visited the village along with other members of the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI). We enquired with villagers about the mass killing, and some stated that dogs were brutally killed on orders of the local panchayat secretary. We learned that the dead bodies were buried at a specific site, which we confirmed. Hence, we approached the police and requested an FIR against the panchayat secretary and those hired to execute the killings,” said SAFI's A Goutam on Monday.</p> .Stray dog culling continues in Telangana villages, toll touches 900, claim animal rights activists. <p>Animal welfare activists suspect that during recent panchayat polls, many candidates promised to eradicate threats from dogs and monkeys. While monkeys are captured and relocated to nearby forests, newly elected sarpanches have hired professionals who poison stray dogs with syringes while they sleep, fulfilling their election promises. The canines die within minutes, and their carcasses are buried on village outskirts.</p> <p>These killers charge around Rs 500 per dog, covering both poisoning and disposal. In the past 15 days, Telangana villages have recorded at least four incidents involving the deaths of around 900 stray dogs across several villages.</p>