Another 200 stray dogs suspected killed in Telangana villages; toll rises to 1,000

Animal welfare activists suspect that during recent panchayat polls, many candidates promised to eradicate threats from dogs and monkeys.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 16:57 IST
Published 26 January 2026, 16:57 IST
