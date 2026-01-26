Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup: Time running out for Sanju Samson

While the rest of the Indian batting, inspired by skipper Suryakumar Yadav's return to form, is radiating intimidation, Samson appears as a square peg in a round hole.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Sanju Samson in 2025
Sanju Samson in 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 17:20 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsT20 World CupSanju Samson

Follow us on :

Follow Us