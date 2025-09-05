Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold jumps Rs 900 near record high on rupee weakness, Fed rate cut hopes

Traders said the rally was growing amid conviction that the Federal Reserve may opt for an interest rate cut at its upcoming policy meeting on September 16-17.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 13:00 IST
Business NewsGold

Follow us on :

Follow Us