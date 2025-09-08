Menu
Gold retreats from record highs; declines Rs 606 to Rs 1,07,122/10 g on profit-booking

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery declined Rs 606 or 0.56 per cent to Rs 1,07,122 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 06:25 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 06:25 IST
