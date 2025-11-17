<p>New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 300 to Rs 1,29,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid firm trends in overseas markets, according to marketmen.</p>.<p>The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity also advanced by Rs 300 to Rs 1,29,100, inclusive of all taxes.</p>.<p>However, silver prices declined Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,63,800 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday.</p>.Man finds $800,000 in gold bars and coins while digging swimming pool in France.<p>In the international markets, spot gold was trading flat at USD 4,077.35 per ounce while spot silver was quoting 0.66 per cent higher at USD 50.89 an ounce.</p>.<p>"Spot gold is currently trading steady as a firmer dollar caps the upside while Sino-Japan tension over the latter's remarks over Taiwan cushion the downside," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.</p>.<p>Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said, "Last week's larger market sell-off, which was triggered by hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials that dampened expectations for a December interest rate cut, caused gold prices to drop 2.5 per cent and silver prices to drop 5.5 per cent." </p><p>Chainani further said the US Fed is citing the shutdown blackout as justification for maintaining unchanged interest rates in December. </p>