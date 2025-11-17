Menu
Gold rises Rs 300 to Rs 1,29,700/10g amid firm global cues

In the international markets, spot gold was trading flat at $4,077.35 per ounce while spot silver was quoting 0.66 per cent higher at $50.89 an ounce.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 13:05 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 13:05 IST
