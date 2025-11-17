<p>Guwahati: Days after the Ministry of Home Affairs told <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki</a> insurgent groups in conflict-torn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> that the present government policy does not support the creation of new Union Territory as demanded by them, Kuki organisations have resolved to pursue the same with "persistent, sustained, and unwavering political effort" with the Centre.</p><p>This was one of the resolutions taken following a conclave organised in Guwahati in Assam, a joint statement issued by Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF), two forums of Kuki insurgent groups currently under Suspension of Operations agreement with the government, said on Monday. </p><p>Hours later, the Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of organisations, mainly Meiteis, submitted a memorandum addressed to PM Narendra Modi challenging the recent claim by the UPF and KNO that Kukis were never part of Manipur administration before annexation in 1949.</p>.Kuki groups tell BJP to find political solution before restoration of government in Manipur.<p>The COCOMI also opposed to the demand for a "separate administration" by the Kuki groups.</p><p>The Kuki groups' convention also decided to form a "Joint Political Movement Working Committee," which would serve as the sole, consolidated representative entity for both the KNO and the UPF in all formal and substantive dialogue processes with the Government of India. </p><p>"This assembly underscores the critical and urgent necessity for the Central Government of India to comprehensively address the grievances and protracted suffering of the Kuki-Zo people, with a view toward immediate mitigation and long term resolution," said another resolution. </p>.Policy does not support creation of Union Territory: MHA to Kuki groups in Manipur .<p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February, due to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities. More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others displaced. </p><p>Kuki groups demand that formation of a "separate administration" in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature is the only way forward for ending the conflict. </p><p>But the Meiteis are against it saying territorial integrity of Manipur must be maintained. </p>.Manipur: Shutdown in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur as protest against killing of UKNA cadres.<p><strong>No decision on supporting government</strong></p><p>In a separate statement, 10 MLAs representing the Kuki-Zo communities clarified on Monday that no decision was yet taken regarding support to government in Manipur. </p><p>The clarification was issued following reports that the 10 MLAs agreed to support the government. </p><p>MLAs belonging to the Meitei and the Naga communities have been pressing the BJP central leadership for restoration of a government in the state citing improvement in law and order situation.</p>.Four Kuki insurgents killed in 'encounter' with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur.<p>But Kuki Zo Council, an apex body of Kuki-Zo civil society groups, recently told BJP leaders to meet their demand for Union Territory before formation of the government.</p><p>BJP leaders Sambit Patra and BL Santosh recently visited Manipur and also met leaders of the KZC in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and discussed about formation of the government. </p>