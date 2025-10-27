Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold, silver futures slide as US-China trade deal progress dampens safe haven appeal

The yellow metal lost Rs 3,557, or 2.80 per cent, during the holiday-shortened week.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 08:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 08:50 IST
Business NewsGoldmarketsilverMCX

Follow us on :

Follow Us