Gold tanks to Rs 1,25,600/10 grams in Delhi markets amid weak global cues

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity slumped to Rs 1,25,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 1,31,800 per 10 grams on Saturday.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 15:32 IST
Published 24 October 2025, 15:32 IST
