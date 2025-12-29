<p>Bengaluru: As Bengaluru prepares to welcome 2026, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has announced a major security and traffic overhaul to manage the lakhs of revellers expected to descend upon the city's party hubs. </p><p>According to the police, several arterial roads in the Central Business District (CBD), Koramangala, and Indiranagar will be out of bounds for private vehicles from 8 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1,</p><p>The police have deployed 10 drones, 249 Cobra patrolling vehicles, and 400 traffic wardens to ensure an accident-free celebration.</p><p>Notably, all flyovers across the city except the one leading to the International Airport will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am to prevent speeding and wheeling stunts.</p><p><strong>CBD: Brigade Road and MG Road</strong></p><p>The heart of the city will transform into a pedestrian-only zone.</p><p><strong>No entry (8 pm - 2 am):</strong> Entry for all vehicles is prohibited on MG Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Mayo Hall), Brigade Road, Church Street, Rest House Road, and Museum Road.</p><p><strong>Parking ban (From 4 pm onwards):</strong> Parking is strictly prohibited on the said roads. Drivers must vacate their vehicles by 4 pm on Wednesday or face towing and fines.</p><p><strong>One-way pedestrians:</strong> Pedestrians on Brigade Road will only be allowed to walk from MG Road towards Opera Junction. Moving in the opposite direction is prohibited.</p><p><strong>Where to park:</strong> Public parking is available at the Shivajinagar BMTC Complex (1st Floor), UB City, Garuda Mall, and Kamaraj Road.</p><p><strong>Koramangala: Y D Math Road</strong></p><p>Traffic restrictions will be in place around the 80 Feet Road and peripheral lanes.</p><p><strong>Curbs:</strong> Traffic will be restricted on Y D Math Road up to Microland Junction and connecting side roads like JNC Road and 17th H Main.</p><p><strong>Diversions:</strong> Vehicles from Adugodi towards Sony World Junction must proceed via Madiwala Checkpost and Water Tank Junction.</p><p><strong>Parking:</strong> Allowed at BBMP Ground opposite Munireddy Kalyana Mantap and near Bethany School.</p><p><strong>Indiranagar and ITPL</strong></p><p><strong>Parking ban:</strong> Both sides of 100 Feet Road (from Old Madras Road to Domlur flyover) and 12th Main Road will be 'No Parking' zones. Similar restrictions apply to ITPL Main Road near Graphite India Junction.</p><p><strong>Mall of Asia and Orion Mall</strong></p><p><strong>No parking:</strong> Batarayanapura Service Road (Kodigehalli Signal to Alasandra) and Dr Rajkumar Road (Navarang to Soap Factory) are strictly no-parking zones to prevent gridlock near the malls.</p><p><strong>Transport and Safety Measures</strong></p><p><strong>Public transport:</strong> The BTP has urged citizens to use Namma Metro and BMTC. Special bus and Tempo Travellers services will operate from points like Anil Kumble Junction, Trinity Circle, and Nexus Mall.</p><p><strong>Cabs/Autos:</strong> Designated pick-up and drop points have been set up at BRV Junction, CTO Junction, and near the Mall of Asia gates to avoid roadside boarding.</p><p><strong>Zero tolerance:</strong> Drunk driving checks will be conducted at 166 identified points. "If you are in a group, ensure at least one person is a designated sober driver," a senior officer said.</p>