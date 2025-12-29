Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Unnao rape case | Won't rest until he is hanged: Survivor after Supreme Court's order on Sengar's life sentence

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order that had suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 11:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 11:56 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtrape caseLife sentence

Follow us on :

Follow Us