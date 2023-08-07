How to insure your vehicle against monsoon damages

From Himachal Pradesh to Uttarakhand, and from Punjab and Haryana to even Delhi and Noida — images of damage due to flood, cars being submerged and getting washed away, have been a common sight on news channels and social media. Extreme weather events are becoming more common in India, and this trend is expected to continue in the years to come. According to a study by the Indian Meteorological Department, the frequency of heavy rainfall events is expected to increase by 20% by 2030. In the face of such uncertainties, a comprehensive motor insurance policy can be the first line of defense. However, just having a comprehensive policy may not be enough, especially in cases of floods. It's important to get add-on covers that make your coverage truly comprehensive.
The Add-on Covers
Engine protection cover: The engine susceptible to damage during monsoons. A comprehensive policy doesn't cover consequential damages resulting from water ingress or lubricating oil leakage, leading to a hydrostatic lock. If your car gets stuck in floods and water enters the engine, you may face significant expenses. An engine protection cover assures that your insurance claim for engine or gearbox damages will be covered.
Consumables cover: A standard insurance policy do not cover the cost of consumables like engine oil, gear oil, certain car parts like nut bolts, etc. that may require a replacement after a flood-related incident. These additional expenses can quickly add up. This add-on ensures that you can claim reimbursement for consumables like engine oil, nuts, bolts, and other such items, minimising your financial burden during repairs.
Zero depreciation cover: In a standard comprehensive car insurance policy, depreciation on car parts is considered during claim settlements. As a result, the insurer may deduct depreciation from the claim amount, leaving the customer paying for a significant portion of the repair cost. This cover substantially minimises out-of-pocket expenses on account of deprecation.
Roadside Assistance cover: Your chances of getting stranded go up significantly during rains and waterlogging. You can avert this situation and get 24X7 help by opting for roadside assistance cover. The insurance company needs to be intimated of vehicle breakdown and they will arrange for repairs, towing or pick-up, depending on what is required.
Do’s and Don’ts
The actions or refrains are needed to minimise damage when stranded in water -
Do not start the engine if your vehicle has been submerged in water, as it can lead to further damage. Inspect the vehicle thoroughly for any signs of damage after the floodwater recedes.
Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters, as it can damage your vehicle's engine and components. Remember that any further damage that is caused due to any inappropriate action will not be covered by insurance and may even lead to the rejection of the claim.
Take your vehicle to an authorised workshop for a thorough assessment and repairs. Use a towing service if necessary. File the claim with your insurance company immediately to expedite the process. Most insurers have a deadline of 30 days within which you have to file the claim. Immediate intimation is crucial to expedite the process and ensure a smooth experience. If possible, take photographs of the damage as additional evidence during the claim process.
When filing a claim for monsoon damages, ensure you have the necessary documents in place, including the claim intimation form, a copy of your vehicle's registration certificate, and a valid driving license.
It is essential to note that damages caused to the car due to intentional actions by the driver, such as starting the vehicle after it was submerged, are considered negligence and insurers may reject the claim for intentional damages. Therefore, always exercise caution and follow safety guidelines during the monsoon season.
(The writer is Head – Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.com)