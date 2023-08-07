How to insure your vehicle against monsoon damages

From Himachal Pradesh to Uttarakhand, and from Punjab and Haryana to even Delhi and Noida — images of damage due to flood, cars being submerged and getting washed away, have been a common sight on news channels and social media. Extreme weather events are becoming more common in India, and this trend is expected to continue in the years to come. According to a study by the Indian Meteorological Department, the frequency of heavy rainfall events is expected to increase by 20% by 2030. In the face of such uncertainties, a comprehensive motor insurance policy can be the first line of defense. However, just having a comprehensive policy may not be enough, especially in cases of floods. It's important to get add-on covers that make your coverage truly comprehensive.