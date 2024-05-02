How we regressed from inclusive to exclusive

The CAS decided in July 1948 and issued instructions to the affected states to register all refugees in the electoral rolls at this stage “on a mere declaration by them of their intention to reside permanently in the town or village concerned, irrespective of their actual period of residence”. The Government of West Bengal wrote to the CAS asking for a definition of ‘who is a refugee?’ and whether the declaration to be made should be oral or in writing. The CAS replied that “a refugee… means any person who has migrated into the Province or State on account of disturbances in his usual place of residence.” Still, the governments of West Bengal and Assam continued to harass the refugees, either by asking them to declare their intent to permanently reside in India on stamp paper, or by fixing their residence period to 180 days. Both these measures were frowned upon by the CAS, which made it clear that there should be no declaration on any stamp paper, nor should there be any questions on the duration of their stay.