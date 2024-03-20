India prepares to start new LNG import terminal as demand rises

By Stephen Stapczynski

India is looking to purchase the inaugural shipment for its latest liquefied natural gas terminal, as the nation aims to rapidly increase consumption of the fuel this decade.

Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. released a tender to buy a commissioning cargo for the Chhara terminal for delivery in April, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The facility in Gujarat state is being developed by Hindustan Petroleum Corp., and will have the capacity to import 5 million tons per year of LNG.