India's brokerage stocks fall as markets regulator asks exchanges to levy uniform charge

Bengaluru: Shares of Indian brokers fell on Tuesday, a day after India's markets regulators asked market institutions like stock exchanges to levy uniform charges on brokers that are not based on volumes.

Brokerages like Angel One, 5Paisa Capital, SMC Global Securities, Motilal Oswal, Geojit Financial and Dolat Algotech fell between 3 per cent and 8 per cent in early trade.

Exchange operator BSE was down 2.5 per cent.

Exchanges often charge a lower fee to brokers if they generate high volumes, contributing to a surge in trading across segments like derivatives, which the regulator wants to curb.

The new regulation will be effective from October 1.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last week warned of rising risks from a surge in derivative trading volumes, with small investors jumping in to trade risky options contracts.

A series of steps are being discussed by regulators to cool the frenzy, Reuters reported last month.