India's brokerage stocks fall as markets regulator asks exchanges to levy uniform charge

Bengaluru: Shares of Indian brokers fell on Tuesday, a day after India's markets regulators asked market institutions like stock exchanges to levy uniform charges on brokers that are not based on volumes.
Brokerages like Angel One, 5Paisa Capital, SMC Global Securities, Motilal Oswal, Geojit Financial and Dolat Algotech fell between 3 per cent and 8 per cent in early trade.
Exchange operator BSE was down 2.5 per cent.
Exchanges often charge a lower fee to brokers if they generate high volumes, contributing to a surge in trading across segments like derivatives, which the regulator wants to curb.
The new regulation will be effective from October 1.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last week warned of rising risks from a surge in derivative trading volumes, with small investors jumping in to trade risky options contracts.
A series of steps are being discussed by regulators to cool the frenzy, Reuters reported last month.
"A 100 per cent pass-through of exchange transaction charges threatens to destabilise the discount brokerage business model," Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO of FYERS, a discount broking firm said.
While retail customers are charged the standard slab rate, brokers were benefiting from a lower fee due to high turnover, Khoday said.
The exchange transaction charge, which constitutes between 15 per cent-30 per cent of large brokers' revenues and more than 50 per cent discount brokers', is crucial for their sustainability, Khoday said.
One of India's top discount brokers, Zerodha, did not immediately comment on the impact of the regulation on its business.
Shares of some of the brokerages have risen between 50 per cent-124 per cent so far this year on a surge in trading activity, with Indian benchmarks Nifty 50 index and S&P BSE Sensex hovering around record highs.
While Dolat Algotech is the top gainer among brokerage stocks so far this year, surging 124 per cent, Angel One has been a top drag, falling 26 per cent.
Published 02 July 2024, 05:59 IST