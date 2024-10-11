Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

India's forex kitty drops by Rs 31,177 crore to Rs 58,92,472 crore

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by Rs 294 crore ($35 million) to Rs 36,573 crore ($4.352 billion) in the reporting week.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 12:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 12:33 IST
Business NewsRBIIMFForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us