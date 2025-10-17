<p>Mumbai: India’s overall Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) market is projected to reach Rs 2 lakh crore by 2030, with the retail segment alone estimated at Rs 60,000-80,000 crore, according to ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt Ltd.</p><p>ANAROCK Research data shows that the Indian retail REIT market could account for roughly 30-40% of the total REIT universe by 2030, translating to a USD 25 billion (Rs 2 lakh crore) market.</p><p>“Currently, out of the five listed REITs in India, four are office-focused and only one — Nexus Select Trust — is retail-centric. With Grade A malls maturing into stable, income-generating assets, we expect 2-3 retail REITs to launch over the next 3-5 years,” said Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD of ANAROCK Retail. “Our estimate assumes only partial listings of institutional portfolios.”</p><p>This expansion mirrors mature economies, where retail REITs typically form 15-25% of total market capitalization, he added.</p><p>Tier-II cities such as Indore, Coimbatore, Surat, Bhubaneswar, and Chandigarh are seeing institutional players for the first time, with developers like Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates, and Nexus Malls aggressively expanding in these high-income, consumption-driven clusters.</p>.SEBI mulls enhancing mutual funds' investment limit in REITs, InvITs.<p>New projects averaging 1-1.2 million sq. ft. are being planned, with entertainment, F&B, and lifestyle retail accounting for nearly half of new mall space.</p><p>According to ANAROCK Retail’s RELEAP H1 2025 report, the first half of this year saw 2.8 million sq. ft. of mall space deployed across the top seven cities — a 155% increase over 2024’s 1.1 million sq. ft. Net absorption was around 2 million sq. ft., up 31% from last year, largely driven by Apparel and F&B segments, which together accounted for 55% of total absorption.</p><p>“These absorption trends reflect an evolution in Indian consumer preferences,” said Kejriwal. “High-value consumption categories are gaining traction, an important signal for mall developers and their tenant mix strategies.”</p><p>He added that while high streets continue to see consistent rental growth due to strong footfall and visibility, mall rentals have largely remained stagnant, indicating cautious retailer behavior in enclosed retail formats amid changing market dynamics.</p>