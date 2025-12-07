Discus thrower Seema appeals 16-month suspension

<p>Veteran discus thrower Seema Antil Punia has formally appealed the 16-month suspension handed to her by NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP), confirming that she approached the Appellate Anti-Doping Panel (ADAP) on December 4.</p>.<p>Athletes move to ADAP when they wish to contest sanctions imposed by the disciplinary panel or accepted through a results-management agreement, and the four-time CWG medallist said she was left with no choice after the ADDP rejected her explanation.</p>.FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: India punch quarters ticket.<p>The 42-year-old athelte shared documents with DH, showing she had declared the oral use of T-clomiphene citrate (100 mg) for 20 days as part of her treatment, which she listed in the doping control form at the time of sample collection.</p>.<p>“The sample weren’t taken at any competition," said Seema. "It was taken while I was training in Haryana as the authorities told me that I won’t be allowed to compete in any events if I don’t do basic training,” she said. “The sample was taken in February 2024 and before that I started my treatment after the National Games (which took place in October-November). I mentioned the same in my form while submitting the sample.”</p>.<p>Seema further added that the medication detected was medically necessary.</p>.<p>“The salt that came up in my sample, my treatment wasn’t possible without it. I put forward all this to ADDP but it seems they were not convinced. I was given the option to appeal against the decision and I opted for it.”</p>.<p>She admitted one oversight of not filing for the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). “A mistake I would admit to is that I didn’t fill in the TUE form as I felt I didn’t need to inform what I am doing in my personal life as far as the treatment is concerned.”</p>.<p>ADAP will now review her submission and decide whether the 16-month sanction should be altered or upheld.</p>