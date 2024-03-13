Markets crash: Investors become poorer by Rs 13.47 lakh crore in single day

"Markets erased early gains and slipped into the negative zone with frenzied selling towards the end dragging benchmark Nifty below the 22k mark. There have been concerns over the rising valuations of mid and small-rung stocks for a while, and with the regulator too asking to maintain caution, traders preferred to trim their exposure which resulted in a massive correction across the board," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.