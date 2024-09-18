Markets decline in early trade; IT stocks drag

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Wednesday after a record rally, dragged by IT stocks and sluggish global market trends, ahead of the much-awaited US Fed's decision on interest rates.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 130.24 points to 82,949.42. The NSE Nifty dipped 37.75 points to 25,380.80.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were the biggest laggards.

Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded higher while Shanghai quoted lower.