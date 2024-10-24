Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Markets fall dragged by Hindustan Unilever, massive foreign fund outflows

The BSE Sensex climbed 177.84 points to 80,259.82 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 45.15 points to 24,480.65.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 04:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 04:07 IST
Business NewsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us