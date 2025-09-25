Menu
CBI announces Rs 2 lakh reward for information on 2 Madhya Pradesh cops in custodial death case

However, the two accused police officers are currently absconding.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 05:13 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 05:13 IST
India NewsCBIMadhya PradeshCop

