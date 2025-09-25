Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Meta brings built-in language translation feature to WhatsApp

Initially, the iOS WhatsApp version will support 22 International languages worldwide.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 05:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
WhatsApp now supports more than 20 international languages.

WhatsApp now supports more than 20 international languages.

Credit: WhatsApp

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 05:12 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaMessenger

Follow us on :

Follow Us