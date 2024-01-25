Markets fall in early trade dragged by IT stocks, foreign fund outflows

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra fell nearly 4 per cent after the company on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 510.4 crore in the December quarter.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the other major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, and the State Bank of India were among the gainers.