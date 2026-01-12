<p>Sankeshwar: A worker was killed in the sugarcane crushing unit of Hiranyakeshi Cooperative Sugar Factory at Sankeshwar town in Hukkeri taluk on Monday. </p><p>Sources said, worker Sachin Basappa Dyamani (38) resident of Aminbhavi village in Hukkeri taluk had been deployed through a contractor in the sugarcane crushing section. </p><p>His trousers got stuck in the machine and he was crushed to death.</p><p>More details were awaited. </p> .Sugarcane spill: Farmers demand Rs 1 crore compensation each for workers killed .<p>Sankeshwar police have visited the spot. </p><p>It may be recalled that eight workers were killed after boiling sugarcane juice had spilled on them while replacing valves at Inamdar Sugars at Makumbi in Bailhongal taluk last week.</p>