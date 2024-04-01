Markets rally make investors richer by Rs 10 lakh crore in three days

New Delhi: Investors' wealth soared by Rs 10.58 lakh crore in three days of the market rally, where the BSE benchmark jumped over 2 per cent, and hit an all-time high on Monday.

Extending its winning momentum to the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 363.20 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 74,014.55. During the day, it zoomed 603.27 points or 0.81 per cent to hit its record high of 74,254.62.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 10,58,034.42 crore to Rs 3,93,15,471.18 crore (USD 4.74 trillion) in three days.