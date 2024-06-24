Markets settle marginally higher in volatile trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 131.18 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 77,341.08. In early trade, the benchmark had declined 463.96 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 76,745.94. Later, it bounced back and jumped 213.12 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 77,423.02 during the day.