Markets turn flat after rallying in early trade

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Thursday but faced highly volatile trends and were soon trading flat amid the lack of any immediate market moving triggers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 250.72 points to 77,588.31 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 71.7 points to 23,587.70.

However, both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatility and were quoting betweem highs and lows.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers.

Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.