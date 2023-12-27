Property wins big, Adani lags in stellar year for Indian stocks

Here’s a look at some of the significant stock moves of 2023:

Real Estate

A measure of real estate stocks rallied to its highest level since 2008, outpacing all other sector indexes managed by the BSE Ltd.

A pause in interest-rate hikes, demand for luxury housing and investments by Indians living abroad boosted developers. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. surged about 140 per cent, while DLF Ltd. almost doubled.

“A combination of a strong pent-up demand for housing, above average affordability and 12-year low unsold inventory should drive a multi-year virtuous housing cycle,” according to a Jefferies note this month.

Infrastructure

Engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. ranked among the top performers on the benchmark gauge, underscoring the focus on building infrastructure in the world’s most-populous nation.

“Cement is a good way to play real estate and infrastructure sectors in India and it can do well in 2024,” said Arun Malhotra, a fund manager with CapGrow Capital Advisors LLP.

“We have seen real estate activity remaining firm and companies getting strong bookings for projects.”

State-owned firms had their best year since 2009 as the government ramped up spending.

While NTPC Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. led the gains on the key 30-member index, lenders of state projects, including REC Ltd. and Power Finance Corp., surged more than 200 per cent each.

Small- and Mid-Caps

The stellar performance of small cap stocks saw investors flocking to benefit from the gains, with many asset managers opening new funds to capitalize on the demand.

Stocks including AurionPro Solutions Ltd. and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. climbed 546 per cent and 365 per cent, respectively. Among notable mid-cap winners are Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Trent Ltd. and Polycab India Ltd.

For next year, Kotak Securities prefers mega-caps due to their valuations and “greater immunity in the event of any negative developments in the next few months,” the brokerage said in a note dated December 18.