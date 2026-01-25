Menu
Rupee at 92/$: Imports, overseas education, travel hurt; exporters gain

The local currency has slumped by 202 paise, or over 2 per cent, so far this month. In 2025, it had plunged 5 per cent on unabated foreign fund outflows and dollar strength.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 07:25 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 07:25 IST
